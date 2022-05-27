New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has launched a limited edition of HLX 125 Gold and HLX 150 Gold bikes in Kenya.

The company has introduced the two editions to commemorate over two million unit sales milestone achieved by the HLX series.

Also Read | Oppo A57, Oppo A57s Tipped To Launch in India Soon; Specifications Leaked Online.

"Kenya is an important market for us. Most two-wheelers in Kenya double up as boda boda and delivery vehicles, customers always look for long-lasting and durable products," TVS Motor Company's Head of International Business H G Rahul Nayak said in a statement.

The HLX brand has consistently catered to these evolving mobility needs backed by a wide service network with trained mechanics and spare parts support, setting a benchmark for superior customer experience and quality in the African countries, he added.

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 Turbo Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

"We are thrilled to introduce the two celebratory limited editions of TVS HLX in Kenya with multiple first-in-segment attributes for our valued customers. With smart lock anti-theft features and exciting new offerings, the motorcycle will further enhance the pride of ownership amongst the Boda-Boda riders," Nayak said.

The newly launched limited edition HLX 150 Gold and HLX 125 Gold are equipped with first-in-segment features like smart lock (anti-theft security feature using key-FOB) to enhance the safety and security of the vehicle.

TVS HLX series was launched in 2013.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)