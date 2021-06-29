Coimbatore, June 29 (PTI) TVS Motor Company, a leading manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, on Tuesday launched a cost-friendly scheme for the multi-utility vehicle, TVS XL100.

The scheme 'Easy to Buy at Rs 49 a day' is in line with the company's endeavour to offer affordable mobility solutions, a company press release said here.

Customers can now purchase TVS XL100 i-TOUCHstart variants at 'Rs 49 per day! With this scheme, Rs 49 x 30 days, customers will be able to pay EMI at a nominal price of Rs 1,470 per month.

This will not include daily collection or repayment as customers will only be required to pay monthly EMIs, the release added.

The purpose of the scheme is to make personal mobility accessible to customers for their daily commute and the company is collaborating with financiers such as TVS Credit Services, Shriram Finance, L&T and IDFC First Bank, and the same EMI can be availed across four different tenures.

The price of TVS XL100 starts at Rs 41,220 (ex- showroom Tamil Nadu), it said.PTI NVM SS

