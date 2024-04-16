Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of the TVS Mobility Group on Tuesday said it's North American subsidiary has earned recognition as a "Partner-level supplier" for 2023 in the John Deere 'Achieving Excellence Programme.'

TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America was selected in recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement, a company statement said.

"We are honoured to earn the John Deere Partner-level Supplier recognition for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It reaffirms our commitment to continuous improvement and the delivery of top-quality products and services to John Deere," said TVS SCS North America Global Account Manager, Eric Flint.

The Partner-level status is the highest supplier rating recognition, awarded to TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

"Proudly contributing to John Deere's supply chain, we look forward to the future with enthusiasm, anticipating continued collaboration and mutual success," Flint added.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions through its North American subsidiary supplies sub-assembly, kitting, sequencing, strategic sourcing, and procurement solutions to John Deere.

