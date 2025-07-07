Thane, July 7 (PTI) Two children were injured after they fell from a speeding school van when its rear door opened suddenly in Ambernath town in Thane district on Monday, police said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

"The van driver didn't stop after the children fell on the road and continued driving", the official said while citing an auto-rickshaw driver who witnessed the incident.

"The rickshaw driver and other passersby rushed to stop the van and ensured the injured children were taken to a nearby hospital," he added.

The van driver has been detained and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

"The children were discharged after medical care," the official added.

Several people who gathered at the scene expressed outrage at the repeated negligence of private school van operators and demanded strict action.

