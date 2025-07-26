New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Two cousins died after their motorcycle rammed into a truck near Pusa in central Delhi early Saturday morning, an official said.

Ayush and his cousin Anubhav, both students, were travelling on a motorcycle when the incident took place around 6.20 am, they said.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at the Prasad Nagar Police Station from Yadram, a DTC bus driver, who was near the scene at the time.

"The caller stated that the two riders crashed into a truck from behind. However, the registration number of the truck could not be noted down," a senior police officer said.

A police crime team was called to the spot for inspection. Both injured persons were rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), where they were declared dead, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

"Efforts are underway to identify the truck involved in the crash. CCTV footage from the area is being retrieved and analysed," the officer said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is being registered.

