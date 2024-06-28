Dehradun, Jun 28 (PTI) A two-day music and literature festival began here on Friday as poets, storytellers and singers regaled the audience with their artforms.

Akashvani, Dehradun staff artist Sanawar Ali Khan performed a melodious ghazal, which was followed by a dastangoi, an Urdu storytelling artform, by Syed Sahil Agha which narrated the journey of the genre itself.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2024: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In another session at the festival, a panel discussion featuring author Mahendra Bhishm was held on the challenges of the transgender community.

The two-day cultural extravaganza 'Sahtyotsav Cultural Karvan' is being organised by Jashne-e-Adab in association with the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism (GoI).

Also Read | Anjali Birla, Daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Is IAS Officer, Know All About Her.

Another session, 'Mehfil-e-Mushaira', featured contemporary poets from across the country such as Shariq Kaifi, Azm Shakiri, Bilal Saharanpuri, Col. Gautam Rajrishi, Moien Shahdab and Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan who recited some of their popular and some new creations.

Stalwarts such as Padma Bhushan Pt. Sajan Mishra, Padma Shri Surendra Sharma, Pt. Swaransh Mishra, actor Faisal Malik, Qawwal Sarfaraz Anwar Sabri will also be performing at the event on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)