Mumbai, June 27: BJP's Om Birla has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, marking his second consecutive term in this prestigious role. Birla, a seasoned politician renowned for his undefeated streak in elections, has become only the second individual in Indian history to serve as the Lok Sabha Speaker for two terms. Amidst his professional triumphs, the spotlight also shines on his personal life, particularly on his younger daughter, IAS Anjali Birla. In this article, we at LatestLY bring you everything you need to know about Om Birla's daughter, Anjali IAS Birla.

Anjali has carved her own path to success by becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. She passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination on her first attempt in 2019. The results, announced in August 2020, included Anjali’s name in the Reserve List released by the Department of Personnel and Training, which featured 89 candidates across various categories. Om Birla, BJP MP Elected as Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha; PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi Accompany Him to the Chair (Watch Video).

Anjali Birla's Impressive Academic Career:

Anjali Birla’s educational journey began at Sophia School in Kota, followed by a degree in Political Science (Honours) from Ramjas College, University of Delhi. It was during her university years that she embarked on her UPSC preparation journey, eventually conquering one of the world’s most challenging entrance examinations at her initial attempt. Presently, IAS Anjali Birla is contributing her expertise to the Ministry of Railways. PM Narendra Modi Lauds Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for Condemning Emergency, Says ‘Emergency Exemplified What a Dictatorship Looks Like’ (Watch Video).

Reflecting on her achievements, IAS Anjali Birla credits her father’s unwavering dedication to public service as her inspiration for pursuing a career in civil services. She also acknowledges her elder sister’s role in guiding and motivating her throughout her journey. In a statement to PTI, Anjali expressed her joy and aspirations. “I am very happy to get selected for the exam. I wanted to join the civil services to do something for society, as I always saw my father’s commitment towards the people of the country,” she told the news agency.

