Balrampur (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Two people were killed and five others injured in a collision between a car and an e-rickshaw on the Barhni National Highway here on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, an e-rickshaw full of passengers was heading towards Shankarpur intersection when a car coming from Balrampur towards Barhni hit it.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

The collision was so severe that the e-rickshaw was badly damaged. Mustafa (45), who was sitting in it, died on the spot, while Kalb Hussain (70) died while being taken to the hospital.

Five people, including the e-rickshaw driver, were injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Tulsipur's Police Circle Officer (CO), Brij Nandan Rai, said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

Upon receiving information about the incident, regional MLA Rakesh Yadav met the deceased's family and expressed condolences. He demanded government assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the dependents of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh each for the injured.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)