Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) Two suspected criminals were detained under the NDPS Act and the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Samba districts, respectively, police said on Wednesday.

Rocky Sehgal, a notorious drug peddler, was booked on Wednesday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for his repeated involvement in selling and distributing contraband substances among youngsters in his home district of Udhampur, a police spokesperson said.

The accused was a "threat to the peaceful environment" in the district. He was taken to the district jail after his detention, the official said.

Many cases were registered against Sehgal, who supplied drugs to locals and was also involved in promoting the trade in the district, the spokesperson added.

The official further said that the police detained Murad Ali alias Maradu, a notorious criminal, in Samba district under the Public Safety Act.

Ali, a resident of Sarore Gujjar Basti, was involved in multiple criminal cases at different police stations in Samba and nearby Kathua district, the spokesperson said and added that his criminal activities posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity.

His detention order was issued by the Samba district magistrate based on a police dossier, the official said.

