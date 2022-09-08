Raipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Two government employees were arrested while allegedly taking bribe in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur and Durg districts on Thursday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

Jugeshwar Prasad, posted at the office of District Education Officer in Surajpur, was arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 to renew the affiliation of a school.

Neelkamal Soni, a patwari (village revenue official) in Durg district was held while allegedly taking Rs 6,000 to make a 'Rin Pustika', said Additional Superintendent of Police (ACB) Amrita Sori.

Both were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, she added.

