Jajpur (Odisha), Apr 7 (PTI) Two government school teachers of Korei block in Odisha's Jajpur district were suspended for allegedly submitting fake caste certificates to get appointments, an official said on Thursday.

The two teachers have been placed under suspension following the departmental proceedings against them for submission of forged caste certificates to get the jobs, according to an order of the block education officer, Korei.

Korei BEO Sudarshan Mallik said he conducted an inquiry into the allegations of the fake caste certificates produced by both the teachers to get the jobs.

“During the inquiry, we found that they belong to backward classes but they have produced the forged scheduled caste certificates to get the appointments,” the official added.

