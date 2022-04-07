The Korean tech giant Samsung introduced a new smartphone, Galaxy M33 5G, in the Indian market last week with prices starting from Rs 17,999. The mid-range smartphone will be made available for online sale for the first time via Amazon and the official website at 12 pm IST. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes in two colour options - Green and Blue. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G India Price Leaked Online: Report.

Interested customers will be able to lay hands on the device at noon by paying an introductory price of Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB variant. While the bigger 8GB model will be available at Rs 19,999. However, the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 20,499. As a part of the launch offer, there will be an instant discount of Rs 2000 on transactions done on ICICI bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy M33 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

As for specs, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ Infinity-V display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core 5nm Exynos chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with Android 12-based One UI 4 out of the box.

Get a hold of the new #GalaxyM33 5G that’s #UpForItAll. 5nm Octa-core Processor, 6000mAh Battery & Voice Focus, it comes with it all! Buy it at an introductory price starting at ₹ 15999* from 8th April, 12 noon onwards. pic.twitter.com/uh685wgNvZ — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 2, 2022

For photography, the Galaxy M33 5G gets a quad rear module that consists of a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide snapper, and two 2MP cameras for macro and depth images. It also gets an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

