Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone under its G family, the Moto G22, in India tomorrow. The Lenovo-owned brand introduced the Moto G22 in the European market last month. In fact, a dedicated microsite is already live on Flipkart, teasing its specifications ahead of launch. Motorola Moto G22 India Launch Confirmed for April 8, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

According to details listed on the microsite, the India-spec variant will sport a quad rear camera module, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, other cameras will be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro vision camera, and a depth sensor.

Dive into a world of powerful and efficient performance with the #MasterOfAll #motog22. It comes with India’s first @MediaTek Helio G37 processor so you can connect, play, & share seamlessly! Coming to life tomorrow on @Flipkart! #gomotog @MediaTek https://t.co/FAHMq2V0JT pic.twitter.com/5HItKQz4k5 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 7, 2022

The handset will be powered by MediaTek's Helio G37 SoC, paired with 4GB + 64GB of onboard storage. Other highlights of the handset would be a 90Hz refresh rate display, a 5,000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 16MP selfie camera, Android 12 OS, and 20W TurboPower charging.

The Euro-spec Moto G22 is priced at EUR 169.99 (around Rs 14,270) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Motorola will offer the handset in three colours - Iceberg Blue, Mint Green and Cosmic Black.

