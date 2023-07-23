Mangaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) The Mangaluru city police have arrested two persons in connection with the assault on a youth in the city for being in the company of girls from another community.

The arrested have been identified as Deekshith Alape (32) and Lloyd Pinto (32) from Alape. Their scooter and mobile phones have been seized, police said.

The two accused are charged with assaulting a college student who was returning after visiting Panambur beach along with his classmates including girls on Friday. He was allegedly chased by a gang on motorcycles and assaulted at Bejai-Kapikad in the city.

The student has lodged a complaint with the Urwa police. Further investigation is on.

