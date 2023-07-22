Mumbai, July 22: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently declared the results of the Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Examination 2023. Aspirants can check the official website of UPSC, i.e. upsc.gov.in, for the scorecard. Aspirants who took part in the UPSC EPFO Exam 2023 can access and verify their result PDF on the mentioned website by following the steps outlined below. The examination was conducted on July 2n at various examination centres under the supervision of concerned officials. UPSC Prelims 2023: UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exams Begin Tomorrow, Check Guidelines, Reporting Time and Admit Card Link.

The recruitment process is currently being organised to fill 418 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and 159 vacancies for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner position. UPSC has notified that shortlisted candidates must submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF). Failure to do so will lead to the rejection of their candidature. UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Here’s How to Check Civil Services Results and List of Qualified Candidates.

How To Check UPSC EPFO Result 2023

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Once on homepage, go to the "What's New" section.

Click on the direct link to download the UPSC EPFO Result 2023.

The UFSC EPFO Result PDF will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check the result carefully.

Download, save, and print a copy of your result for future reference.

It must be noted that the DAF will be available on the online recruitment application (ORA) on upsconline.nic.in, and the schedule to submit it will be announced in due course. Eligible candidates will be called for an interview.

On July 1, the Union Public Service Commission declared UPSC IFS Final Result 2022 on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted from November 20 to November 27, 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in June, 2023. A total of 147 candidates ere recommended for appointment under different categories. The candidature of 12 recommended candidates are provisional.

