Ballia (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly vandalising a statue of former Uttar Pradesh minister Shardanand Anchal in this district's Chitbaragaon area, a senior officer said.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh told reporters that Vishal Yadav and Vicky were arrested from near the river culvert of Chitbaragaon on Monday.

Also Read | What Are H-1B Visa New Rules? What Changes Have Been Made in Form I-129? Here's All You Need To Know.

Fragments of the statue were also seized from them, Singh added.

The life-size statue, installed by former Rampur Chit village head Krishna Yadav in 2013, was vandalised and its head severed on December 25.

Also Read | What Is the Generation Beta? Who Will Be Gen Beta's Parents? All About the Successors to Gen Alpha and Gen Z, Set To Arrive in 2025.

Anchal was a Samajwadi Party leader and had served as a minister in a Mulayam Singh Yadav government.

Acting on Krishna Yadav's complaint, a case was registered against unidentified people under Section 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on December 26.

Singh added the police were trying to arrest another accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)