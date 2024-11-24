Hubballi (Karnataka), Nov 24 (PTI) Two suspected robbers were shot at on Sunday when they tried to escape from police as they were taken for a spot inspection, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said.

The incident happened when they were taken to a spot, in the outskirts of Hubbali, where they allegedly waylaid a car and looted money couple of weeks ago. Police took them there to make them describe the alleged crime.

The two alleged robbers Bharath and Farooq from Mangaluru were shot in their leg when they assaulted three police officers including two women police officers, Shashikumar told PTI.

He said the police officers shot them in self defence. According to him, the gang had waylaid a car on November 8 and decamped with Rs 7 lakh. Investigation led to the arrest of Bharath and Farooq and subsequently some amount was recovered from them, he added.

The Police Commissioner said the injured are being treated at Hubballi KIMS Hospital. Farooq, he said, has more than 17 cases registered against him in various police stations. There were cases registered against him in other states as well.

Bharat too has many criminal cases against him in various police stations in the state, Shashikumar said.

