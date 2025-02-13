Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Two men were killed after a tractor trolley rammed into their motorcycle on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Vehlna Gate in Khalapar area when Sohan Singh (52) and his brother Dinesh Singh (40), were en route to Muzaffarnagar from Meerut, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mahanir Singh said the bodies have been sent for post mortem and a case has been registered.

Efforts are underway to trace the driver of the vehicle, who fled the scene, he said.

