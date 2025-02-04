Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 4 (PTI) Two men sustained serious burn injuries in a fire accident that occurred while they were filling gunpowder for fireworks at a temple premises in this coastal district on Tuesday, the police said.

The mishap took place at Thrichattukulam Temple in Poochakkal when they were filling the gunpowder ahead of a fireworks display scheduled for Wednesday at the shrine.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

The injured were soon rushed to a private hospital in nearby Ernakulam district, where they are currently undergoing treatment, they said.

The burn injuries of one of them is slightly more serious, but their condition is stable as of now, they added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)