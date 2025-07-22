Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Two people were injured in firing at the registry office premises in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday afternoon, police said.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said that the registry office is located near the Patti tehsil office, where on Monday Brijesh Tiwari, a resident of Akaripur had come with his relatives Arun Mishra (36) and Aditya Mishra (30), residents of the Sultanpur district, to get the land registered from Jagannath Vishwakarma, the land owner.

Also Read | British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet to Fly Out of India on July 22, Here’s How Much Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport Earned in Parking Fees.

He said that during the registration, some people started firing in the registry premises in which Arun Mishra and Aditya Mishra were injured. On receiving the information, the police took both the injured to the community health centre for treatment, where they were referred to the medical college after first aid. From the medical college, they have been referred to Prayagraj for better treatment.

Police said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)