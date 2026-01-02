HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday granted one-week interim bail to a man accused in a case of kidnapping and murder of a minor boy. This case pertains to an FIR lodged at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station in 2023.

The interim bail is granted on the grounds of the accused's father's surgery, who is to undergo surgery for Carbon Kaul Wound.

Justice Shail Jain granted interim bail to one Mohd Fahad after considering the medical records of his father and the verification report filed by the Delhi Police.

As per the medical records, the surgery is scheduled for 4th January, 2026, the High Court noted.

"Keeping in view the facts and circumstances mentioned, the petitioner is directed to be released on interim bail w.e.f. 03rd January, 2026 to 10th January, 2026," Justice Jain ordered on January 2.

While granting interim bail, the bench imposed conditions including furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 25000 and one surety in the same amount before the Jail Superintendent.

Accused Mohd Fahad sought two two-month interim bail on the grounds of his father's surgery.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner undertakes to surrender before the concerned Court upon expiry of the interim

bail and further undertakes that during the period of interim bail, he shall not violate any of the conditions imposed by this Court.

It was further submitted that the petitioner has been in judicial custody since 23rd April, 2023.

The Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the medical documents have been verified and found to be genuine. He further submitted that he has no objection if the present application is allowed.

Mohd Fahad is an accused in a case of Kidnapping, murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal Conspiracy. Two more accused are in this case, and it's at the stage of Prosecution evidence before the trial court. (ANI)

