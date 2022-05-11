Baripada (Odisha), May 10 (PTI) At least two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a Sambar deer in the Similipal National Park in Odisha, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The two poachers were nabbed during patrolling by the Similipal Tiger Reserve staffers on Monday.

Meat of the wild animal, two antlers, a bow and arrows were seized from their possession, Kendumundi wildlife range officer Thakurdas Hembram said.

