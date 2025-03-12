Gurugram, Mar 12 (PTI) A local court sentenced two men to five years of imprisonment in a snatching case and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each, police said on Wednesday.

Police said Suraj Kumar and Vipin Kumar, from Samastipur district in Bihar, snatched a mobile phone from a man in the Rajendra Park area on June 11, 2024 and fled on a scooter.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

An FIR was registered at Rajendra Park police station, following a complaint from the man, under relevant sections, they said.

The accused were arrested a few days later, and police conducted a thorough investigation before filing a chargesheet in court, a police officer said.

Also Read | Sunita Williams, Expected To Return to Earth This Month Following Extended Stay in Space, Might Develop 'Baby Feet' After Landing; Here's Why.

Based on the evidence and witnesses, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Chauhan sentenced the two to five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)