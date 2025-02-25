New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Two vehicles, a grocery store and household items were damaged in a blaze that broke out in a house in the Sector 16 area of Dwarka early on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Also Read | Makeup Training for Male Cadets in Japan: Japanese Police Academy Introduces Makeup Application for Grooming and Confidence.

A call regarding the fire was received at 3:21 am and eight water tenders were dispatched to the spot in the Azad Nagar locality, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A probe is underway, he added.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 25 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories" is locked News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)