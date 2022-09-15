New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Two-wheeler sales could take around five years to come back to the peak levels of 2018-19, with rural market still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 impact, a top executive of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of 62nd annual session of automotive industry body SIAM, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) President, Managing Director and CEO Atsushi Ogata said that while the income of rural households has not gone up, there has been a gradual price increase of two-wheelers over the last few years leading to a decline in sales.

He noted that there has been some positive momentum in the urban markets since April this year due to the opening of schools and offices especially in the IT segment.

As regards the rural market, it is yet to witness a recovery to the peak levels, Ogata said.

Domestic two-wheeler wholesales in 2018-19 stood at 2,44,42,366 units. It came down to 1,34,66,412 units in 2021-22.

HMSI volumes were highest at 61,23,877 units in 2018-19.

"Hopefully by the next festive season it will become better... this year would be better than the last three years," Ogata said.

Elaborating on the factors affecting the sector, especially the sales in small towns and rural areas, he said: "The total cost of acquisition has gone up as compared to the last 4-5 years because of new emission norms, new safety regulations for advanced brake systems and due to commodity prices going up."

As compared to the last five years, the cost of HMSI products has gone up by almost 30 per cent, he noted.

"At the same time the actual income level in the rural areas, which is our focus area, our prospective customers, their income level due to the pandemic hasn't gone up like 30 per cent... So, this kind of gap is giving a negative impact," Ogata said.

When asked when the two-wheeler industry could revert to peak levels again, he said: "Hopefully within five years."

Ogata said that demand is there but the increased cost is affecting the sales.

The availability of several electric two-wheelers is another factor which is impacting the demand for petrol powered two-wheelers.

On the company's plans for introducing an electric scooter in the domestic market, Ogata said: "We would like to introduce it as soon as possible. Recently some new regulations have come due to battery security issues... Safety of customers remains our first priority... So, we need to take some time."

The company had last year announced to launch its first electric product in the ongoing fiscal.

Earlier this week, Honda said it plans to start its battery sharing service for electric rickshaws in India by the end of this year besides charting out strategy to bring its electric two-wheelers in future.

It will also launch flex-fuel bike models in India by 2023, as part of a strategy to meet the company's aim to meet carbon neutrality for all its products and corporate activities by 2050, under which, it will introduce 10 or more electric motorcycle models globally by 2025.

Various blend rates of petrol-ethanol are available with E100 being 100 per cent ethanol, while E20 is 20 per cent ethanol.

Honda further said it is working towards the standardisation of swappable batteries, while participating in a battery consortium in Europe, and working with a partner company in India to facilitate the standardisation of swappable batteries.

