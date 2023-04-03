Palghar, Apr 3 (PTI) Two women have been arrested in Palghar district for allegedly stealing high-end music systems from cars, a police official said on Monday.

The two women carried out the thefts with the help of a juvenile who is yet to be apprehended, Virar Crime Unit III senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

"The probe began after we received several complaints of car stereo systems getting stolen in Virar, Arnala, Sagri and Tulinj police station limits. We have seized stolen items worth Rs 1.06 lakh," he added.

