New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Aadhaar-issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced an extension of its free online document update facility till June 14, 2026.

The free service is available on myAadhaar portal, UIDAI said in a post on X, urging Aadhaar holders to provide updates, where applicable, for maintaining accuracy of their demographic information.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

"UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2026; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar," it said.

Updates can be made by uploading proof of identity or proof of address documents.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)