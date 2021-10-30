New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Ujaas Energy on Saturday reported widening of loss to Rs 79.47 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

Its net loss in the year-ago period was Rs 14.36 crore, a BSE filing stated.

Total income was Rs 11.77 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 8.25 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the impact of the pandemic, it said,"As COVID-19 is unprecedented and the full recovery is still not in sight...the exact effect of COVID-19 on company financials can't be ascertained now."

