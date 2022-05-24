New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Tuesday said it has increased interest rates up to 7.1 per cent on regular term deposits.

The bank's interest rate on fixed deposits has been raised by 75 basis points (0.75 percentage point) to 6.75 per cent per annum for 15 months 1 day to 18 months tenure and by 35 basis points to 7.1 per cent per annum for deposits maturing in 990 days.

An individual investing Rs 1,00,000 for 990 days at 7.1 per cent can earn returns up to Rs 1,21,011 at maturity, the bank said in a release.

Under the Platina Fixed Deposit scheme, customers can earn 35 basis points more interest to 7.45 per cent per annum for 990 days, while for senior citizens, the rate of interest will now be as high as 7.95 per cent for the same tenure, Ujjivan SFB said in a release.

The lender said it has recently revised the FD amount under Platina to a minimum of Rs 15 lakh and below Rs 2 crore.

The revised rates will come to effect from May 19, 2022.

The lender offers monthly, quarterly and at maturity interest pay-out options. These interest rates are applicable on tax saver fixed deposits also, it said, adding they carry a lock-in period of five years.

"The decision to increase FD rates is in line with our commitment to keeping customer interest at the core of our business. The decision also takes into consideration the evolving macroeconomic backdrop," Carol Furtado, Chief Business Officer, Ujjivan SFB, said.

This makes Ujjivan SFB interest rates on the term deposits, amongst the most attractive and competitive in the sector.

