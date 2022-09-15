New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday closed the qualified institutional placement through which it raised Rs 475 crore by issuing over 22.6 crore shares.

The Small Finance Bank (SFB) issued a total of 22,61,90,476 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 21 per piece.

Also Read | Lee Jong Suk Crush Alert! 5 Sun-kissed Pictures of the Actor That We Just Can’t Get Over!.

The Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue had opened on September 12.

The meeting of the Merger and Placement Committee of the board of directors approved the closure of the issue period for the issue on September 15, it said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Tops Chart Among States With 70% of 13.81 Lakh Trials Pending in Fast-Track Courts.

Shares of Ujjivan SFB settled 0.59 per cent down at Rs 25.25 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)