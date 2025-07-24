New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a 66 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 103 crore during the first quarter of this financial year as provisions doubled..

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 301 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to Rs 1,868 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from Rs 1,774 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 1,619 crore, as compared to Rs 1,577 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

During the quarter, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) remained flat at 2.52 per cent of gross advances. However, net NPAs, or bad loans, rose to 0.7 per cent, as against 0.4 per cent in the year-ago period.

Provisions and contingencies doubled to Rs 225 crore during the first quarter as compared to Rs 110 crore in the same period a year ago.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 23 per cent, from 25 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

