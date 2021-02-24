Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI): A three-member, high-power delegation from Ukraine led by its Health Minister Dr Maksym Stepanov held discussions with Bharat Biotech on Wednesday to secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to that country.

The delegation visited the vaccine makers Bio-Safety Level 3 manufacturing facility here and also discussed opportunities for Bharat Biotechs intranasal vaccine for COVID-19, a press release from the city-based firm said.

"It was an absolute privilege to host the Honble Minister of Health from Ukraine Dr Maksym Stepanov at our state-of-the-art facility and showcase our world-class capabilities in the manufacture and supply of vaccines and research and product development.

We discussed potential timelines for the supply of Covaxin to Ukraine on a priority and the prospects of a partnership for our BBV 154 intranasal vaccine," Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited said.

As one of Indias top vaccine makers, BBIL is at the forefront of humanitys battle against Covid-19 and stands fully committed to meeting the vaccine requirements of various countries promptly and efficiently," he said.

Stepanov said they had a very good interaction with the team at Bharat Biotech and it was a great experience to take a tour of the facility and inspect its impressive manufacturing capabilities.

"We will soon firm up the Covaxin delivery plan for the mass vaccination of our people, and further strengthen our partnership on intranasal vaccine supplies after initial results from its phase 1 trials," he said.

Covaxin finished Phase-3 trials and is currently being used as part of the nationwide immunization programme for frontline workers after the Central Licensing Authority has granted permission for the sale or distribution of Covaxin for restricted use in emergency situations.

