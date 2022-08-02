Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said that uninterrupted electricity was supplied to paddy farmers in the state during the current sowing season.

Electricity has been provided to all agricultural pumpsets and eight hours of power supply is ensured daily to the tubewell connections, he said in a statement here.

The state government had issued a notification on May 23 and assured eight hours of power supply every day from June 10 to all agricultural pumpsets and tubewell connections across the state.

Singh said the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), on June 29, set a record by meeting the peak demand of 14,207 MW electricity, which was 5.78 per cent higher than the peak demand of 13,431 MW electricity last year on July 1, 2021.

He said the total electricity consumption in the state from March to July is 31,505 million units, 14.23 per cent higher than last year's consumption of 27,580 million units in the corresponding period.

The state government was also able to secure an allocation of 1,300 MW power from the central pool, which helped the PSPCL in meeting the demand during the paddy sowing season.

