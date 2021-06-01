New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday said it has nominated A K Vinod as its chief compliance officer.

A K Vinod, chief general manager, has been nominated as the chief compliance officer with effect from June 1, 2021 in place of K L Raju, general manager, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Vinod, 50, who was handling MSME and small corporate vertical of the bank, has been nominated as the CCO for a minimum period of three years.

