New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Liquor maker United Spirits, now Diageo India, on Wednesday said it has received a tax demand of Rs 4.47 crore from the Maharashtra state tax authorities for non-submission of statutory declaration forms.

The assessment order dated March 5, 2024, is for FY 2018-19 for CST (Central Sales tax) and MVAT (Maharashtra Value Added Tax), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The state tax authority has demanded Rs 1.21 crore as MVAT, including a penalty of Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 3.26 crore as CST.

"Deputy Commissioner, State Tax has levied demand on non-submission of statutory declaration forms and disallowed an element of input tax credit," it said.

The company said it will be contesting the matter by filing a rectification application or appeal before the higher authorities.

Based on the company's risk-assessment process, it believes to have a good case and does not expect any material financial implication, it added.

