Latest News | UP: 12-year-old Boy, His Sister Drown in Pond in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), May 15 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy and his elder sister drowned in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Thursday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Singh said the incident occurred in Babrahi village of Motigarpur area when Adarsh Yadav jumped into a pond near his house thinking a cattle was drowning, but began to drown himself.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 15: Madhuri Dixit, Andy Murray, Zara Tindall and Ousmane Dembele - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 15.

His sister, 15-year-old Vinita Yadav jumped in to save him but also drowned in the attempt, he said.

Upon receiving information, SHO Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Jaisinghpur, Shiv Prasad, reached the spot. Police inspected the site and consoled the bereaved family.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)