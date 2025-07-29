Bhadohi (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned while bathing in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Suriyavan area when when some children were bathing in a pond near the railway line in Patti Bejaon village.

While bathing, Nitesh Gautam (14) went into deep water and started drowning, Station House Officer (SHO) Ajeet Kumar said.

Ram Gautam (13), who standing on the shore, jumped into the pond to save Nitesh but he too ended up drowning, the officer said.

Srivastava said that the villagers took both of them out of the pond after an hour, but they had died by then.

He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

