Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Pratapgarh SP Anil Kumar on Monday suspended three policemen, including the SHO of Patti police station, for alleged negligence in duty in connection with a firing incident that took place on the registry office premises in the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said that on July 21, two people who came to register a deed in the Patti tehsil registry office were injured in firing.

A case was registered against six named and several unknown persons, including block Pramukh Sushil Singh, in connection with the firing incident.

The SP suspended Patti SHO Pankaj Kumar Rai, and sub-inspectors Baikunthanath Pandey and Santosh Kumar Paswan with immediate effect for negligence in duty, besides issuing instructions to initiate department action against them, Lal said.

