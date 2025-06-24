Firozabad (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Three youths died allegedly after inhaling methane gas while trying to retrieve a mobile phone that had fallen into a well here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 pm when Dhruv (25) was sitting on the edge of the well with his cousin Ajay (28) and his friend Chandraveer. His mobile phone fell into the well.

Also Read | OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in: OPSC Releases Hall Ticket for Written Exam of Assistant Industries Officer Posts, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Dhruv jumped into the well to retrieve it. However, when he did not return for half an hour, Ajay also jumped into the well to help him. When both of them did not return, Chandraveer also went down, Additional District Magistrate Vishu Raja said.

When none of them returned, the locals informed the police.

Also Read | SBI PO Notification 2025: Application Process Begins for 541 Probationary Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How To Apply.

Raja said that he had sent the circle officer and sub-divisional magistrate, Shikohabad to the spot. Fire brigade personnel also reached there and lowered oxygen cylinders.

After four hours of the rescue operation, the three youths were taken out of the well and sent to the district hospital where all three were declared dead, Raja said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.

The ADM also said that this well is located at the ancestral place of this family and all three died probably due to inhaling methane gas formed in it. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)