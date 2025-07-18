Banda (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Six people, including four children, died after being buried under debris in separate incidents of house collapse due to heavy rains in various districts across Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

Saurabh Singh, Police Circle Officer (CO) of Baberu, said that nine members of a family were buried under debris after a house collapsed on Thursday night in a village in Banda district.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

The police arrived at the scene and managed to pull everyone out, and they were subsequently rushed to the hospital. Sunil's children, Pushpendra (6) and Aarohi (4), were declared dead. Currently, seven other members of the family are hospitalised with injuries.

In Chitrakoot, the wall of a house belonging to Anil Singh (38) collapsed on Friday at 3.30 am. His wife, Soni Devi (32) and children, Shivangi (5) and Shiva (1), were buried under the debris.

Also Read | New UPI Rules: Users To Get Faster Refunds After Transaction Failure, Know Key Changes and Other Details.

All were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared the children dead. Meanwhile, the couple is undergoing treatment.

Similarly, in Sijhari village in the Mahoba district, Vrindavan Yadav (42), his wife, Jasoda (35) and sons, Gyan (8) and Pran (16) were buried under the debris of a mud house that collapsed due to waterlogging from the heavy rains on Thursday night.

While Jasoda and Pran lost their lives in the incident, Vrindavan and Gyan are currently receiving treatment.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)