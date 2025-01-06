Bijnor (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl from his neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Bharat Kumar said that a woman left her 10-year-old daughter alone at home on Sunday to buy medicine from a nearby town.

The accused, Om Prakash, the girl's neighbour entered the house and lured her to a nearby sugarcane field ,about 50 meters away, by promising to give her a guava, the officer said.

He said that the accused allegedly raped her in the field but two women who were working in a nearby field heard the girl's screams and caught the accused.

The police arrived at the scene and arrested Om Prakash, registering a case against him, the CO added.

The girl underwent a medical examination and further legal proceedings are underway, he said.

