Latest News | UP Becoming Country's Engine of Development: Chief Minister Adityanath

Moradabad (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh was moving ahead at the speed of a "bullet train" and the state was becoming the country's engine of development with its strength and potential.

After unveiling a 51-foot statue of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh at Dhakiya in Moradabad district, he said, "Riots no longer happen in Uttar Pradesh. Daughters go to school. Strict action is being taken against those who violate the law."

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Chaudhary Charan Singh deeply understood the Indian economy and believed that if farmers remain poor, the country will remain poor.

The path to India's prosperity goes through villages and fields, he said.

Adityanath said that in the last nine-and-a-half years, there has been a massive change in the lives of farmers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The double-engine government is moving ahead at the speed of the bullet train of development and Uttar Pradesh is becoming the engine of development of the country with its strength and potential," the chief minister said.

He said the government was working for the advancement of the farmers, youths and women. "Our government is continuously working for the welfare of the farmers," Adityanath said.

Referring to the alleged mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar by an opposition MP, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Those involved in anti-constitutional work, are making fun of people holding constitutional positions. The public will punish them."

