Aligarh (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A class 11 student was killed here in broad daylight near the AMU ABK Union School on Saturday, police said.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali said that CCTV footage revealed that Mohammad Kaif, a student of Sayed Hamid Senior Secondary School (Boys), was seated on his scooter with three others when a group of men arrived there. An altercation ensued, during which one of the men opened fire on Kaif and also attacked him with a sharp weapon, he added.

Also Read | Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released at odishapolice.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

As bystanders raised an alarm, the assailants fled from the scene before university security and police arrived. Kaif was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Civil Lines Circle Officer Abhay Pandey said that police are in the process of registering an FIR based on the complaint filed by the victim's family.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 1, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)