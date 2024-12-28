Lucknow (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to spearhead the tuberculosis control programme in the state.

Chairing a reviewing meeting through video conferencing with senior officials, district magistrates and other officials of the districts regarding TB Free India, UP government said in a statement.

Adityanth said, "The COVID-19 management of Uttar Pradesh had emerged as a model in the whole country which was appreciated all over the world. The TB control campaign should also be spread similarly."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target for India to be TB-free by 2025. Being the state with the largest population in the country, Uttar Pradesh has the greatest responsibility to achieve the target.

The chief minister added that the results of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) run in 15 districts under the pilot project are satisfactory.

He directed that this campaign should be reviewed weekly, fortnightly and monthly at the chief secretary and principal secretary level. He also directed the formation of a three-tier committee of district magistrate, chief medical officer and chief development officer.

Adityanath also said that as a result of the increase in the facilities for TB testing in the state, TB notification has increased from 4.46 lakh to 6.59 lakh in the last three years, the statement read.

UP's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and other senior officials were present in the meeting, the statement read.

