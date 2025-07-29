Prayagraj (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with MPs, MLAs, and MLCs of Prayagraj and Vindhyachal divisions here to review schemes meant for the region and understanding regional challenges.

The meeting was held at Circuit House in Prayagraj as part of the ongoing division-wise 'Janpratinidhi Samvad' (dialogue with public representatives).

Adityanath interacted with each representative to gain ground-level insights and ensure timely, effective solutions, the UP government said in a statement.

He said the government was prioritising the development of Prayagraj and Vindhyachal, calling them "key centres of Uttar Pradesh's historical, cultural, and spiritual identity."

Their revival and integrated development will serve as a catalyst for the state's overall progress, the chief minister said.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the proposals submitted by public representatives.

Adityanath directed the public works department to categorise and prioritise these proposals constituency-wise.

The proposed works cover a wide range of infrastructure needs, including connectivity to block headquarters, interlinking roads, access routes to religious sites, logistics hubs, bypasses, ROBs/underpasses, flyovers, major and minor bridges, road safety upgrades, irrigation infrastructure, and pontoon bridges, the statement said.

These projects aim to connect geographically challenging areas and stimulate local economic growth, it added.

The Chief Minister directed the urban development department to seek inputs from public representatives before drafting any project proposals.

While reviewing tourism-related proposals, he said there was significant progress in Prayagraj and directed that similar quality-driven works be carried out in other regions.

UP ministers Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and Sanjeev Gond, Prayagraj Mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani, as well as MPs, MLAs and MLCs of Vindhyachal division were present at the meeting, the statement added.

