Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A 35-year-old man married to a police constable allegedly hanged himself here on Sunday, police said.

Anuj worked at a private company. He was married to a woman constable posted the Reserve Police Line, Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said.

He committed suicide by hanging himself, he said.

A team is present at the spot, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

