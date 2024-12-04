Mathura (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself after he incurred a loss in the stock market investments, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Abhishek, a resident of Uspaar village, sent a text message to his father and said, "Father, forgive me. I've ruined your money and others'. I can't repay anyone."

"Abhishek operated a shop at the Govardhan intersection and had borrowed money from his father and other people, luring them with the promise of quick riches from the stock market,” said Station House Officer (SHO) of the Highway Police Station Anand Kumar. He lost Rs 15 lakh in the stock market.

"Abhishek went to the railway line at Bajna bridge on Tuesday night and shot himself. Though the incident appears to be a suicide, we are looking into all aspects of the incidents," the SHO said.

The immediate cause appears to be the financial loss. Further investigation into the matter is underway, SHO added.

