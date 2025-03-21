Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it has become the first state in the country to take significant steps towards adopting the agrivoltaics project.

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the Ministry of Finance has approved the state government's proposal titled "Demonstration of Agrivoltaics Projects in Uttar Pradesh", it said in a statement.

Under this initiative, both agriculture and solar energy production will take place on the same land, optimising land use in a state where land availability is limited.

"This innovative approach will provide farmers with an additional source of income, enhance energy production, and promote sustainable development. With this, under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, farmers in Uttar Pradesh will not only be food providers but also energy providers, contributing significantly to the state's economy," the government said.

"With this approval, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to receive financial assistance of this kind from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The state government had sought Rs 4.15 crore in technical assistance from ADB for the project, which was approved in the 153rd meeting of the Screening Committee of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) on February 28, 2025. Following this approval, DEA has forwarded the project to ADB as a grant proposal," it added.

If the pilot project proves successful, the Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with the Government of India, will develop a comprehensive policy to scale it up, it said.

The government said UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency is actively working to make this initiative a milestone in renewable energy promotion, agricultural innovation, and sustainable development.

"ADB has been requested to proceed with the necessary steps for project implementation. This initiative aligns with India's clean energy and sustainable agriculture policies and could serve as a model for other states," it said.

The project is expected to elevate Uttar Pradesh's status in the renewable energy sector while empowering farmers and promoting environmental sustainability, it added.

