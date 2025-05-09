Ayodhya (UP), May 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Ayodhya to streamline the city's traffic and improve road safety.

Under this system, modern traffic lights and high-tech surveillance cameras have been installed at key locations, enabling real-time monitoring and automatic issuance of challans for traffic violations.

According to an official statement Thursday, the Rs 47 crore ITMS project was launched in 2022 with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the first phase. So far, 20 major intersections in Ayodhya have been equipped with traffic lights, with strict enforcement of traffic rules underway.

The cameras installed under ITMS record violations such as jumping of red lights or riding without helmets, based on which digital challans are automatically generated.

According to officials, a total of 36,555 challans have been issued under this system, which has significantly contributed to promoting road discipline in the temple town.

Besides managing traffic, the ITMS cameras have bolstered city-wide surveillance and security. The data collected is helping police in crime control and crowd management, officials said.

Challan operations began during the consecration ceremony (Pran-Pratishtha) earlier this year, and till date, fines totalling Rs 3.66 crore have been issued. Of this, Rs 12.35 lakh has already been collected, according to data provided by city authorities.

While lights have been installed at all 20 selected intersections, operations are currently active at only 14 locations. Due to ongoing construction work, signals at Shahadatganj bypass, Shanti Chowk, Saket Petrol Pump, Hanuman Gufa, and Devkali bypass are temporarily non-functional.

Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma said the ITMS has helped reduce road accidents, with no incidents reported so far since its implementation.

"Pilgrims and visitors are now benefiting from a safe and well-managed traffic system. Areas previously known for traffic congestion are now largely free from jams," he said.

