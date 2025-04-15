Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has launched a Social Audit Training programme to promote transparency in scheme implementation and ensure quality education reaches every section of society, a statement said.

Currently, Cluster Social Auditors (CSAs) from 14 selected districts, including Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Bahraich, Balrampur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Gonda, Kheri, Raebareli, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti, Sitapur, and Sultanpur, are undergoing training as part of this initiative, it said.

"It is noteworthy that the initiative is progressing in the remaining districts as well. Once the training process is completed in the districts assigned to respective universities, social audit activities will be carried out across the state," the government said in a statement.

"As of now, the training is being conducted at the district headquarters and will continue until April 23. As per government directives, the training is being conducted by Integral University, Lucknow," it said.

The Social Audit Programme in these 14 districts is being conducted under the supervision of designated nodal officer Prof HM Arif, Dr Areena, and coordinator Dr. Vanya from Integral University, Lucknow.

Each training session includes 20 to 60 participants, covering 10 to 18 blocks per district. So far, over 270 CSAs have been trained, according to the statement.

The training is based on three key modules developed by NCERT. These include key initiatives under Samagra Shiksha in school education, the process and role of social audit under Samagra Shiksha and audit tools, reporting, and evaluation methods.

Director General of School Education, Kanchan Verma, stated that the primary objective of the training is to monitor the effective implementation of schemes such as school uniforms, textbook distribution, mid-day meals, nutrition programmes, infrastructure facilities, and inclusive education.

"CSAs will play a vital role in ensuring that these schemes are implemented correctly at the grassroots level," he added.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has often emphasised that government schemes are truly successful only when their benefits reach the person at the very end of the social spectrum.

"This training programme is a practical reflection of that vision. The government is now giving a new direction to social accountability and public participation in governance," Singh added.

